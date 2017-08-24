To Simply Understand

There needs to be an understanding
That we will not always understand one another.
Seems so simple to understand.
And
Kindness will follow.
This follows on so nicely from your previous post Colleen and, I think, it is a universal truth that could be the greatest amendment ever to your Constitution!
I understand Colleen, however I can be slightly difficult to understand..