Aug 24 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

To Simply Understand

There needs to be an understanding

That we will not always understand one another.

Seems so simple to understand.

And

Kindness will follow.

2 thoughts on “To Simply Understand

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    This follows on so nicely from your previous post Colleen and, I think, it is a universal truth that could be the greatest amendment ever to your Constitution!

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I understand Colleen, however I can be slightly difficult to understand..

    Reply

