With Dignity And Authority

The elderly man looked at the very young man. He held the younger man’s eyes for a short moment. He then looked in a direction seeing things none of us could possibly see. From a place of life experience none of us have been to. And he said, very quietly, with dignity, authority and restraint:

You have no idea what I’ve been through.

And I was grateful for the young man’s decency and respect,

As he silently dropped his head in acknowledgement.