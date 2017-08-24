Aug 24 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master

With Dignity And Authority

The elderly man looked at the very young man.  He held the younger man’s eyes for a short moment.  He then looked in a direction seeing things none of us could possibly see.  From a place of life experience none of us have been to.  And he said, very quietly, with dignity, authority and restraint:

You have no idea what I’ve been through.

And I was grateful for the young man’s decency and respect,

As he silently dropped his head in acknowledgement.

 

5 thoughts on “With Dignity And Authority

  1. tric says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:40 am

    I think this is so true of all of us. As they say ‘you cannot judge my life without having walked in my shoes.

    Reply
  2. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 24, 2017 at 5:25 am

    A story to think about … thanks Colleen, this is actually a thing that you should always keep in mind. Older people especially. But also people of all ages. We must always remember that other people have different experiences in life and also feel differently than ourselves. By the way, Colleen, I ordered you book, and I´m really very excited to read!

    Reply
  3. ivors20 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:05 am

    I think dignity and respectfulness are certainly two qualities our world needs a lot more of…

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:14 am

    i’m glad that they came to that mutual understanding –

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Listening is so very underrated, MBC.

    Reply

