When I wake up each day.

With my coffee, or juice, or tea or milk.

As I walk out the door.

I hope-

For my senses…

My Eyes. My Thoughts. My ears. My Fears. My Touch. My Curiosity. My Smells. My Empathy.

To be greeted. With kindness. With wonder. With warmth.

I will eagerly move through the day. Not being moved. But being the motivation, it’s self.

There will be no time wasted.

If I pay attention for the cost of existence.

And accept the experience I pay for, with my time spent.

When I wake up each day.