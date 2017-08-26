Aug 26 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Wake Up

When I wake up each day.

With my coffee, or juice, or tea or milk.

As I walk out the door.

I hope-

For my senses…

My Eyes.  My Thoughts.  My ears.  My Fears.  My Touch.  My Curiosity.  My Smells.  My Empathy.

To be greeted.  With kindness.  With wonder.  With warmth.

I will eagerly move through the day.  Not being moved.  But being the motivation, it’s self.

There will be no time wasted.

If I pay attention for the cost of existence.

And accept the experience I pay for, with my time spent.

When I wake up each day.

 

