When I wake up each day.
With my coffee, or juice, or tea or milk.
As I walk out the door.
I hope-
For my senses…
My Eyes. My Thoughts. My ears. My Fears. My Touch. My Curiosity. My Smells. My Empathy.
To be greeted. With kindness. With wonder. With warmth.
I will eagerly move through the day. Not being moved. But being the motivation, it’s self.
There will be no time wasted.
If I pay attention for the cost of existence.
And accept the experience I pay for, with my time spent.
When I wake up each day.
Advertisements