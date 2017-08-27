Aug 27 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Wasn’t Measured Or Scored

For most of the day I followed behind them.

He was taller.  Broad in the shoulders.  Strong.

She was, by default now, shorter.  Petite.  Strong willed.

Every where she went, he looked after her.

Everything she did, he helped her.

Everything he did, she admired.

Every where he went, she wanted to go.

One wouldn’t do anything without considering the other.

One wouldn’t take anything unless there was enough for the other.

When he laughed he wanted her to understand it.

When she hurt she wanted him to make it better.

Neither seemed to mind the other helping.

And in the moments when they disagreed about something, they disagreed and moved on.

I admired their give and take.  It wasn’t measured or scored.  It was what each of them needed when they needed it.  It was what each of them was willing to do for the other.

I admired them.  All day.  As I watched over them.  Because no matter how mature their relationship is you can’t leave a five year old boy and his three year old sister alone at the zoo.

#relationshipgoals

#grownupscanlearn

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “It Wasn’t Measured Or Scored

  1. Jesska says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    🙂 🙂 🙂

    Reply
  2. lorettasworldblog says:
    August 27, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Aww,it’s great to have big brother.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:20 am

    It’s lovely to watch young ones learning.

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    The family is doing a good job with these two, MBC. Congratulations.

    Reply
  5. Ilakkiyaa says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    There is so much one can learn from children 🙂

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:20 am

    How cute!! Adorable!

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:41 am

    🙂

    Reply
  8. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I love it! I wish I was three or five again and at a zoo. Such excitement.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: