Aug 29 2017
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Exclude No One

I picked him up from his brand new school.

Kindergarten, day two.

I asked “hey buddy, how was your day?”

He answered oh so casually  “it was…uhm…great”.

Which did not necessarily address the anxiety I had felt for him all day.

I asked “did you make new friends”?

He answered, as if it should be no other way,   “me made all the friends”.

He doesn’t know how to exclude anyone.

Isn’t that beautiful?

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , ,

10 thoughts on “Exclude No One

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Yes, it’s very beautiful, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:47 am

    That is beautiful, and a lad after my own heart…. a natural friend maker, is a wonderful attribute at such a tender age…….

    Reply
  3. Manuela says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:46 am

    That is awesome and wonderful!

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:06 am

    how perfect.

    Reply
  5. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:29 am

    Yes, Colleen, you have a splendid boy. I wonder how to keep that gorgeous attitude as an adult? Probably only if you do not leave your little world and do not face any problems. So I feel at least straight at the moment.

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Best answer ever, MBC.

    Reply
  7. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:47 am

    ohh, I did get something wrong with the answer? ” as if it should be no other way” ….He said that he made all friends because it´s true, or because this answer is expected…I can not get thi in the translation, sorry….

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I think we should all start raising funds to help his campaign for President. He could teach the world a thing or two!

    Reply
  9. Priceless Joy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Yes, absolutely beautiful!! 😀

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: