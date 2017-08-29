Exclude No One

I picked him up from his brand new school.

Kindergarten, day two.

I asked “hey buddy, how was your day?”

He answered oh so casually “it was…uhm…great”.

Which did not necessarily address the anxiety I had felt for him all day.

I asked “did you make new friends”?

He answered, as if it should be no other way, “me made all the friends”.

He doesn’t know how to exclude anyone.

Isn’t that beautiful?