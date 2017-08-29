Exclude No One

I picked him up from his brand new school.
Kindergarten, day two.
I asked “hey buddy, how was your day?”
He answered oh so casually “it was…uhm…great”.
Which did not necessarily address the anxiety I had felt for him all day.
I asked “did you make new friends”?
He answered, as if it should be no other way, “me made all the friends”.
He doesn’t know how to exclude anyone.
Isn’t that beautiful?
Yes, it’s very beautiful, Colleen 🙂
That is beautiful, and a lad after my own heart…. a natural friend maker, is a wonderful attribute at such a tender age…….
That is awesome and wonderful!
how perfect.
Yes, Colleen, you have a splendid boy. I wonder how to keep that gorgeous attitude as an adult? Probably only if you do not leave your little world and do not face any problems. So I feel at least straight at the moment.
Best answer ever, MBC.
ohh, I did get something wrong with the answer? ” as if it should be no other way” ….He said that he made all friends because it´s true, or because this answer is expected…I can not get thi in the translation, sorry….
I think we should all start raising funds to help his campaign for President. He could teach the world a thing or two!
Yes, absolutely beautiful!! 😀
❤