Aug 30 2017
I’m Not Too Old

We were talking about what she liked to do.

She told me she likes to ride her bicycle and is learning how to skate board.

I got very excited and told her I had always wished to learn to skate board.

She looked at me with all of the seriousness and encouragement an 8 year old can muster and said quite emphatically “you’re not too old to accomplish your dreams, you can do it.  You’re never too old for dreams.”

I’m not too old.

I’m not.

Whether I want to break something or not….that’s a different matter altogether.

21 thoughts on “I’m Not Too Old

  1. ivors20 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:39 am

    The purity and wisdom of children is gorgeous. “you can do it”, and as I smile inwardly so. Not so long ago, I went Hot-air Ballooning, It was a “dream I had to Accomplish”, and I wasn’t too old, even if I was the oldest, standing there in the basket, way up in the air.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    August 30, 2017 at 5:04 am

    luckily there are children to offer us the voice of reason –

    Reply
  3. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 30, 2017 at 5:30 am

    A great post and a great picture Colleen! The little ones are full of wisdom! If you have a dream you should realize it.

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    August 30, 2017 at 6:32 am

    Elbow pads, knee pads, and a thick quilt either side of the track Colleen, and we want a photo as evidence!

    Reply
  5. Louise Foerster says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:41 am

    As you apply the pads, fasten your helmet, remember when you were young and 25 was impossibly, ridiculously OLD! Love this moment…that earnest sweet kid giving you encouragement and support.

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Start with a short roll, MBC. You can do it!

    Reply
  7. goldenbrodie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Out of the mouths of babes…it’s so true. Each time I get out of my comfort zone, I am enlivened by my actions. We still got it.

    Reply
  8. inmycorner says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Ha ha ha!!!! Well – maybe the “old” balance acquired after so many years riding a bike will be an asset! In that way – old – can be helpful? grin.

    Reply
  9. Priceless Joy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:02 am

    What a wise little girl!

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:21 am

    🙂

    Reply
  11. M. L. Kappa says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    So cute! But watch yourself…

    Reply
  12. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Wear lots of padding and helmet and elbow and knee and bum pads. You can do it!

    Reply
  13. utesmile says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    So sweet, go for it… you are not too old!

    Reply
  14. Marissa Bergen says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Okay… I was thinking it…but you said it!

    Reply
  15. Infinite Living says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Haha so sweet 🙂

    Reply
  16. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    So sweet! Love the drawings!

    Reply
  17. tric says:
    August 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I suggest you follow your dreams…but only in your dreams. 🙂

    Reply

