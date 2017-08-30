We were talking about what she liked to do.

She told me she likes to ride her bicycle and is learning how to skate board.

I got very excited and told her I had always wished to learn to skate board.

She looked at me with all of the seriousness and encouragement an 8 year old can muster and said quite emphatically “you’re not too old to accomplish your dreams, you can do it. You’re never too old for dreams.”

I’m not too old.

I’m not.

Whether I want to break something or not….that’s a different matter altogether.