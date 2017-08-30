We were talking about what she liked to do.
She told me she likes to ride her bicycle and is learning how to skate board.
I got very excited and told her I had always wished to learn to skate board.
She looked at me with all of the seriousness and encouragement an 8 year old can muster and said quite emphatically “you’re not too old to accomplish your dreams, you can do it. You’re never too old for dreams.”
I’m not too old.
I’m not.
Whether I want to break something or not….that’s a different matter altogether.
The purity and wisdom of children is gorgeous. “you can do it”, and as I smile inwardly so. Not so long ago, I went Hot-air Ballooning, It was a “dream I had to Accomplish”, and I wasn’t too old, even if I was the oldest, standing there in the basket, way up in the air.
A hot thing Ivor ..chapeau!!!. I would have had problems with this! But I have lately done some other things to show me that I am not too old no matter for what (eg climbing on a tree … ok I admit I did´t come down without help again, to swim further into the open sea as usually, make a handstand … etc) … it does well, even if it is more difficult than before …:)
Yes, “you can do it”, Keep it going my dear.
yes, you too!
luckily there are children to offer us the voice of reason –
A great post and a great picture Colleen! The little ones are full of wisdom! If you have a dream you should realize it.
Elbow pads, knee pads, and a thick quilt either side of the track Colleen, and we want a photo as evidence!
very good Peter!!!! wrist pads and helmet you forgot..I think the quilt is not nessessaire…but the photos!!! ❤
As you apply the pads, fasten your helmet, remember when you were young and 25 was impossibly, ridiculously OLD! Love this moment…that earnest sweet kid giving you encouragement and support.
Start with a short roll, MBC. You can do it!
Out of the mouths of babes…it’s so true. Each time I get out of my comfort zone, I am enlivened by my actions. We still got it.
Ha ha ha!!!! Well – maybe the “old” balance acquired after so many years riding a bike will be an asset! In that way – old – can be helpful? grin.
What a wise little girl!
🙂
So cute! But watch yourself…
Wear lots of padding and helmet and elbow and knee and bum pads. You can do it!
So sweet, go for it… you are not too old!
Okay… I was thinking it…but you said it!
Haha so sweet 🙂
So sweet! Love the drawings!
I suggest you follow your dreams…but only in your dreams. 🙂