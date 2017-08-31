One and the Other

Am I looking for something
Or looking to be seen.
Both.
And neither.
it works both ways –
very good illustration and good message!
Oh, I’m just home from my Thursday Pub night out with my mates. I needed your torch, I couldn’t get the key in the front-door lock. …
Of course, MBC!
