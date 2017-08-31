Aug 31 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

One and the Other

Am I looking for something

Or looking to be seen.


Both.

And neither.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “One and the Other

  1. ksbeth says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:45 am

    it works both ways –

    Reply
  2. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:56 am

    very good illustration and good message!

    Reply
  3. ivors20 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Oh, I’m just home from my Thursday Pub night out with my mates. I needed your torch, I couldn’t get the key in the front-door lock. …

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Of course, MBC!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: