Love isn’t about everything being perfect.
Or always being easy.
Love is about everything that matters.
And sometimes what matters,
Isn’t easy.
Or perfect.
But damnit, you love it.
This is so very true
love is love. )
I love this! So sweet!
❤
ain’t that the truth?
You said it!! All of it and so many things in your unique way. I could rest my attempt at those numerous lengthy essays to explain what you said so beautifully in few words 🙂 Can’t stop appreciating this work!!
Thanks for reminding me. Loved your drawing, I think I’ve got a photo of that one. I’ll send it to you…….