Sep 01 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Sometimes What Matters

Love isn’t about everything being perfect.

Or always being easy.

Love is about everything that matters.

And sometimes what matters,

Isn’t easy.

Or perfect.

But damnit, you love it.

7 thoughts on “Sometimes What Matters

  1. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:26 am

    This is so very true

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:38 am

    love is love. )

    Reply
  3. Priceless Joy says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I love this! So sweet!

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Reply
  5. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    ain’t that the truth?

    Reply
  6. Infinite Living says:
    September 1, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    You said it!! All of it and so many things in your unique way. I could rest my attempt at those numerous lengthy essays to explain what you said so beautifully in few words 🙂 Can’t stop appreciating this work!!

    Reply
  7. ivors20 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Thanks for reminding me. Loved your drawing, I think I’ve got a photo of that one. I’ll send it to you…….

    Reply

