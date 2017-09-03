Wherever I go today
Whatever I do
I hope I do it gratefully,
Gracefully,
And joyfully.
Indeed, MBC. You are the right person for this mission.
I have absolutely no doubt that you will.
Amen to that, for all of us. ❤
I golden know you will.
AMEN
My prayer too!
It’s been close to 100 degrees here in L.A. I’m sure whatever I do today is going to involve no grace and a lot of sweat!
i have absolutely no doubt that you will do exactly that
How peaceful, how intentioned!
Lovely!
