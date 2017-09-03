Sep 03 2017
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Destined

Wherever I go today

Whatever I do

I hope I do it gratefully,

Gracefully,

And joyfully.

10 thoughts on “Destined

  1. markbialczak says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Indeed, MBC. You are the right person for this mission.

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I have absolutely no doubt that you will.

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Amen to that, for all of us. ❤

    Reply
  4. goldenbrodie says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I golden know you will.

    Reply
  5. lorettasworldblog says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:25 am

    AMEN

    Reply
  6. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:17 am

    My prayer too!

    Reply
  7. Marissa Bergen says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    It’s been close to 100 degrees here in L.A. I’m sure whatever I do today is going to involve no grace and a lot of sweat!

    Reply
  8. ksbeth says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    i have absolutely no doubt that you will do exactly that

    Reply
  9. Louise Foerster says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    How peaceful, how intentioned!

    Reply
  10. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Lovely!

    Reply

