Sep 04 2017
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Let It Blow

Wind can be soul cleansing.

With the bits of earth and life

Blasting over you

Like a power wash.

Exfoliating the minutiae particles clinging to your existence.

11 thoughts on “Let It Blow

  1. ivors20 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Oh golly, my soul should be quite cleansed by now, it’a a very windy spot at my Villa on top of the “Hill” here in Geelong, enough wind to blow the dog off a chain.

    Reply
  2. Louise Foerster says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:18 am

    It does do that — going to open some windows, anticipate a long walk with a breeze later on!

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:33 am

    🙂

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

    it does, and hopefully our feet stay firmly planted on the ground )

    Reply
  5. Mrs. P says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I think so, but I know many people who dislike the wind. For me it is one of the cheapest therapies there is available…washing the stress of life away…within seconds!

    Reply
  6. lorettasworldblog says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Love that

    Reply
  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:19 am

    An interesting view Colleen, I like it

    Reply
  8. Anie Abraxas says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I should try this, maybe?

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Just perfect Colleen. I love the combination of wind and waves.

    Reply
  10. Angie says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Love it Colleen.

    Reply
  11. Infinite Living says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Refreshing!

    Reply

