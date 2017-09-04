Let It Blow

Wind can be soul cleansing.
With the bits of earth and life
Blasting over you
Like a power wash.
Exfoliating the minutiae particles clinging to your existence.
Oh golly, my soul should be quite cleansed by now, it’a a very windy spot at my Villa on top of the “Hill” here in Geelong, enough wind to blow the dog off a chain.
It does do that — going to open some windows, anticipate a long walk with a breeze later on!
🙂
it does, and hopefully our feet stay firmly planted on the ground )
I think so, but I know many people who dislike the wind. For me it is one of the cheapest therapies there is available…washing the stress of life away…within seconds!
Love that
An interesting view Colleen, I like it
I should try this, maybe?
Just perfect Colleen. I love the combination of wind and waves.
Love it Colleen.
Refreshing!
