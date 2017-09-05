I spent an entire day…..right here.

I tried talking myself into doing something.

It seems myself didn’t want to be talked into doing anything.

A perfect day for biking, hiking, and exploring.

And I stayed home.

I avoided the world.

Not for any specific reason.

And I found I had to repeatedly give myself permission.

Permission to not do, to not accomplish, to not make myself be part of the world.

I love doing.

But today….I luxuriated in calm.

In calm nothing.