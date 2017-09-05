Sep 05 2017
I spent an entire day…..right here.

I tried talking myself into doing something.

It seems myself didn’t want to be talked into doing anything.

A perfect day for biking, hiking, and exploring.

And I stayed home.

I avoided the world.

Not for any specific reason.

And I found I had to repeatedly give myself permission.

Permission to not do, to not accomplish, to not make myself be part of the world.

I love doing.

But today….I luxuriated in calm.

In calm nothing.

 

5 thoughts on “Calm Nothing

  1. Scott says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Good for you. This is hard to do but how necessary and fulfilling.

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Haha, way down in the southern hemisphere, Ivor is also partaking of a nothing day, and trying to stay warm again. Just a bit of blogging, and listening to my music. Absolutely loved your gorgeous drawing of your lounge and bookcase, with books, photos, and other nick-nacks .

    Reply
  3. Anie Abraxas says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:37 am

    “clam nothing” is an excellent term, Colleen. I had too many of those days. Not always “clam”, but definitely “nothing” They make me crazy. Strangely, I do not have the impression that I am avoiding the world, but the opposite. I am interested in much too much and I am so mind-tired in a very short time, that I go into the “calm nothing” and nothing happens at all.
    I now need my permission. The permission to slowly open my eyes and slowly grasp things. Things I do not understand, I can not cope at the moment … I have to start with the things I understand, so I get out of the “calm nothing” mode, because there is so much to do. The picture is excellent. Bicycle is getting a bit long in the tooth?

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    September 5, 2017 at 5:27 am

    so important to do and sometimes the greatest challenge of all.

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    You didn’t do because that’s what you needed to do, MBC. Sounds right to me!

    Reply

