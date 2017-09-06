Sep 06 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

They Are Sometimes Powerless

I believe in angels.

I believe we can see them.

And I believe they go unseen.

I believe they can be ferocious and fierce.

And I believe they can be a source of comfort

When we can’t understand the solace we are feeling.

I believe angels are sent to us,

And I believe we can summon them.

I believe angels have power,

And I believe they are sometimes powerless,

But compassionate to our sorrows and needs.

I believe in angels of celestial existence,

And I believe in angels of mortal being.

 

I believe.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “They Are Sometimes Powerless

  1. ivors20 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 1:29 am

    I believe “her” soul is my Celestial Angel in the Universe of Graceful Stars. xx

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: