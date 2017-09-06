I believe in angels.
I believe we can see them.
And I believe they go unseen.
I believe they can be ferocious and fierce.
And I believe they can be a source of comfort
When we can’t understand the solace we are feeling.
I believe angels are sent to us,
And I believe we can summon them.
I believe angels have power,
And I believe they are sometimes powerless,
But compassionate to our sorrows and needs.
I believe in angels of celestial existence,
And I believe in angels of mortal being.
I believe.
I believe “her” soul is my Celestial Angel in the Universe of Graceful Stars. xx