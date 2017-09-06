I believe in angels.

I believe we can see them.

And I believe they go unseen.

I believe they can be ferocious and fierce.

And I believe they can be a source of comfort

When we can’t understand the solace we are feeling.

I believe angels are sent to us,

And I believe we can summon them.

I believe angels have power,

And I believe they are sometimes powerless,

But compassionate to our sorrows and needs.

I believe in angels of celestial existence,

And I believe in angels of mortal being.

I believe.