Sep 07 2017
Chatter Master

This Whole Living and Learning Thing

I may sometimes be petty.

I have no excuse.

I just am.

It’s this whole living and learning thing.

It’s a process….

A

Never

Ending

Process.

 

3 thoughts on “This Whole Living and Learning Thing

  1. ivors20 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Living and learning, and I think to myself, why didn’t learn more when I was younger, and then I say to myself, I was too busy living. Learning about life didn’t seem that important back then…. !!

  2. ksbeth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:22 am

    so true, i’m learning by the trial and error method.

  3. markbialczak says:
    September 7, 2017 at 6:30 am

    Every day something new, MBC.

