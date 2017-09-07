I may sometimes be petty.
I have no excuse.
I just am.
It’s this whole living and learning thing.
It’s a process….
A
Never
Ending
Process.
Living and learning, and I think to myself, why didn’t learn more when I was younger, and then I say to myself, I was too busy living. Learning about life didn’t seem that important back then…. !!
so true, i’m learning by the trial and error method.
Every day something new, MBC.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Living and learning, and I think to myself, why didn’t learn more when I was younger, and then I say to myself, I was too busy living. Learning about life didn’t seem that important back then…. !!
so true, i’m learning by the trial and error method.
Every day something new, MBC.