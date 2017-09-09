Sep 09 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

4:06 A.M.

I told my friend that my prayers keep me awake at night.

She told me “go to sleep, God knows your prayers”.

Now I lie awake,

Marveling at this.

I appreciate the humor and irony.

 

5 thoughts on “4:06 A.M.

  1. ivors20 says:
    September 9, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Ivor from down in Australia, knows you’re awake too, and I always appreciate your humour. Ironically I’ll be heading off to bed soon, !!

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    September 9, 2017 at 7:19 am

    so funny.

    Reply
  3. Robin @The Robin's Nest says:
    September 9, 2017 at 7:43 am

    🙂

    Reply
  4. marvel says:
    September 9, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I hope it was a positive surprise and your prayers have been heard?

    Reply
  5. gypsy856 says:
    September 9, 2017 at 8:14 am

    It is marvel-ous indeed!

    Reply

