I told my friend that my prayers keep me awake at night.
She told me “go to sleep, God knows your prayers”.
Now I lie awake,
Marveling at this.
I appreciate the humor and irony.
Ivor from down in Australia, knows you’re awake too, and I always appreciate your humour. Ironically I’ll be heading off to bed soon, !!
so funny.
🙂
I hope it was a positive surprise and your prayers have been heard?
It is marvel-ous indeed!
