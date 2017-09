It’s no small comfort,

To put down your worries,

Pick up a book, and experience life in some other realm.

Or

Lay aside a problem too large,

Wrap your hands around a warm cup of tea,

And think of something that doesn’t need fixed,

Or answered,

Or resolved.

It’s no small comfort,

To look across the frustrations of life

And see someone else,

Looking back at you,

Willing to get through it with you.

It’s no small comfort

To close your eyes

And feel some relief

In a sigh.