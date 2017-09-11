One field.
Two towers.
93
11
175
77
I remember.
I was on the way to work when I heard on the radio that a plane had flown into one of the Twin Towers. It wasn’t explained and I envisioned a small plane, with a learning pilot, and I remember feeling such sorrow for whoever that was. I couldn’t understand why a little plane would have been there.
I pulled into work and remember walking through the parking lot on that beautiful blue day.
I remember the shock of my ‘vision’ being so wrong.
Over the next eight hours we couldn’t turn the news off.
We couldn’t believe what we were hearing.
Or seeing.
All I could think of was the people in the buildings, in the planes, and the people who watched the news with the realization their loved one was there. Or there. Or there.
I can close my eyes and see my office. I can hear my phone ringing and my sister calling to say she was going home because the world was on fire.
I picked up pizza for the family on the way home.
I don’t remember if we ate it or not.
I remember my youngest child lying on the floor and falling asleep. She didn’t wake up for 18 hours. Her body, or her mind, wouldn’t let her wake up to the horrors.
I couldn’t close my eyes without seeing the faces on television, or in my imagination.
I remember the world responding. With kindness. With love. And with support.
I remember feeling helpless.
I remember not knowing what to do to help.
I remember crying for people I did not know.
I remember.
I remember the world changing that day.
I remember too ✌❤
I do also remember that day, Colleen. It was horrible.
I remember too.
My son was born a couple of days later and I remember thinking what world have I brought him into that one human could do this to another. It’s good to remember, thanks for your words.
I remember, here in Geelong. and Leonard Cohen wrote a song, “On That Day”.
It´s good not to forget!
Always Remember.
i will always remember, too.
All this for me too…
I won’t ever forget that life-altering day, MBC. 😦
It was a horrific, terrible day. I will never forget receiving a call from a loved one that they were fine and coming home….
I was at the airport in Anchorage, Alaska waiting to get on a plane to fly back home. My boarding pass was in my hand and my luggage had already been loaded on the flight. Then an airport employee announced that “Due to an extreme emergency, all flights have been cancelled. Please clear the airport as soon as possible and go to your hotel or home immediately.” We were shocked because there wasn’t a television at the airport and we didn’t know what was going on. A man sitting near us made a phone call and then let us know what had happened. I had to stay in Anchorage another week before I was able to fly home. What a terrible day!
We were on vacation and when we came down to breakfast it was on the TV. We thought it was a Sci Fi movie and then the reality set in. Shocked, we packed out bags and immediately went home. That was a very dark day for so many.