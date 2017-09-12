It’s beyond that line
Where what can be touched is met by what we cannot grasp.
It’s seeing it, really seeing it, that puts life in order.
It’s beyond that line
Where our reality
Meets the destiny of our faith.
Very close to Reality. Well written mate.
Beyond the Blue Horizon, by Michael Nesmith. https://youtu.be/ABhpkrDlcPQ , hope the link works for you, my first go . Have been having a music theme comments week.
just ahead –
You have great vision, MBC.
❤
Beautiful and profound!