Sep 12 2017
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Beyond That Line

 

It’s beyond that line

Where what can be touched is met by what we cannot grasp.

It’s seeing it, really seeing it, that puts life in order.

It’s beyond that line

Where our reality

Meets the destiny of our faith.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Beyond That Line

  1. Transit Address says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Very close to Reality. Well written mate.

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Beyond the Blue Horizon, by Michael Nesmith. https://youtu.be/ABhpkrDlcPQ , hope the link works for you, my first go . Have been having a music theme comments week.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:17 am

    just ahead –

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:07 am

    You have great vision, MBC.

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Beautiful and profound!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: