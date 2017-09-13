Sep 13 2017
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Am The Wind Howling

I am the wind howling

Howling to be seen.

 

 

 

 

12 thoughts on “I Am The Wind Howling

  1. ksbeth says:
    September 13, 2017 at 4:30 am

    wooooooooooo –

  2. marvel says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:41 am

    ohhh, Colleen, this frightens me, especially the picture!

  3. Victo Dolore says:
    September 13, 2017 at 6:17 am

    I love this. There is nothing like the feeling of shouting from a cliff’s edge at the top of your lungs.

  4. Louise Foerster says:
    September 13, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Howl on!

  5. ivors20 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Aaah, Chatter Master, you do so much like the cleansing strong winds !!

  6. markbialczak says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:09 am

    And so you are, MBC. Awesomely.

  7. goldenbrodie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Please back up on that edge but keep on with the howling winds!

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:11 am

    That’s a mighty fine howl. We heard it over here last night!

  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:35 am

    You’ve definitely been seen. And are continuing to be seen. 😉

  10. MichaelStephenWills says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Brilliant execution….I can hear it.

  11. Marissa Bergen says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    As long as your name’s not Irma!

  12. Infinite Living says:
    September 13, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Then the wind understands one day …I can be felt very profoundly if not seen …:)

