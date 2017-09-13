I am the wind howling
Howling to be seen.
wooooooooooo –
ohhh, Colleen, this frightens me, especially the picture!
I love this. There is nothing like the feeling of shouting from a cliff’s edge at the top of your lungs.
Howl on!
Aaah, Chatter Master, you do so much like the cleansing strong winds !!
And so you are, MBC. Awesomely.
Please back up on that edge but keep on with the howling winds!
That’s a mighty fine howl. We heard it over here last night!
You’ve definitely been seen. And are continuing to be seen. 😉
Brilliant execution….I can hear it.
As long as your name’s not Irma!
Then the wind understands one day …I can be felt very profoundly if not seen …:)
