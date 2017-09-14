That last day
At work
Before vacation.
No actual work duties were neglected in this representation.
All characters and events in this post-even based on real people-are entirely fictional.
Advertisements
That last day
At work
Before vacation.
No actual work duties were neglected in this representation.
All characters and events in this post-even based on real people-are entirely fictional.
hilarious!
loving it! :))
a super illustration Colleen and a last sentence sharp as a razor. Be glad that you have no task. You are not bored anyway I guess!