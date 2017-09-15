The Chatter Blog
Living: All Day Every Day: Then Chattering About It
Home
+About+
+LINKS+
+World By Bike+
Awards Free Blog
Copyright ©
Sep 15 2017
By Chatter Master
Life Chatter
When The Soul Is Silent
Silence, often, fills my soul.
And in that silence
Is the purest harmony.
Advertisements
Share this:
Facebook
Google
Email
Print
Twitter
Pinterest
Stumble Upon
Tumblr
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Related
Tagged
acceptance
,
Harmony
,
love
,
silence
,
Soul
←
Previous post
Blog at WordPress.com.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
%d
bloggers like this: