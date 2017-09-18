Sep 18 2017
33 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Written, Where He Thought

Life lived more beautifully.

I can read poetry.  I can listen to poetry.

But today I sat in W. B. Yeats home in Ireland, while an Irishman recited one of Yeats works.

I heard it spoken grandly and proudly in a tone that it would have been written in.

And wasn’t it better than the tone and accent of a tongue not skilled with his words and native sound.

So I sat in the window of  Mr. Yeats’ dining room and heard the river flow.  I looked out to the view his eyes would have seen.   And I felt what it was, that moved him to pick this place.

So I wrote:

And who couldn’t

Wake-

Here

To the sound of the river

The smell of the peat 

The trill of the bird song

To write

Like Yeats

Who?

Would have to be without

Heart or soul.

It’s not Yeats.  But it was written where he thought.  Where he wrote.  And where he loved to be.  It was enough for me to be where he wrote the words the world respects and adores.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , ,

33 thoughts on “Written, Where He Thought

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:40 am

    So happy for you to have this experience. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:45 am

    To write it there is magical, to have a photo of you writing there is super magical. Hope you have a great holiday, with super craic.

    Reply
  3. marvel says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:06 am

    It’s really magical. I’m confused. You have written a beautiful story with a wonderful poetry Coleen. I am still deep inside. How can you make yourself awake when everything is so dreamlike? hope you have a good time there.

    Reply
  4. House of Heart says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:28 am

    A dream come true. Enjoy every minute dear Chatter.

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    How fabulous! Ireland!! Wow!!!

    Reply
  6. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Just the thought of being there and your words give me butterflies in my stomach – hugs from this side of the Atlantic

    Reply
  7. Jim McKeever says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Wonderful!

    Reply
  8. tric says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Ah wait until you get to Cork. And what an accent awaits you!

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      I’m kind of scared of the accents Tric….. I know some of the Irish are still speaking English….but I can’t quite catch aaaannnnnny of it! Don’t laugh at me if I have to ask you TWENTY times to repeat!

      Reply
  9. ksbeth says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    how utterly amazing –

    Reply
  10. Infinite Living says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I can feel the magic you so beautifully shared!

    Reply
  11. Mrs. P says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    There is something so magical about being in a space that moves your heart…your poem speaks the energy of that place. ❤️

    Reply
  12. dianasschwenk says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Very cool, Colleen! ♡
    Diana xo

    Reply
  13. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Amazing Colleen!

    Reply
  14. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    how fabulous!

    Reply
  15. ivors20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:11 am

    What a wonderful inspiration, to be writing, “Where he Thought”, and It is the thought that counts.!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: