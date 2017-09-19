Sep 19 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

In Passing It May Be

I’m lucky enough

To see what I see,

To be curious,

To quest,

To love as love is meant,

And on that occasion in life,

To know joyful satisfaction,

And contentment,

Though in passing it may be.

 

Dedicated to “Bean” ❤

 

In Passing It May Be

  1. Abhijith Padmakumar says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Great post my friend !! I just loved it so much !!!👍😊

  2. ivors20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:36 am

    I’m lucky enough to know you, and that gives me satisfaction and contentment that our lives have crossed path’s with love and joy

