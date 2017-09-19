I’m lucky enough
To see what I see,
To be curious,
To quest,
To love as love is meant,
And on that occasion in life,
To know joyful satisfaction,
And contentment,
Though in passing it may be.
Dedicated to “Bean” ❤
Great post my friend !! I just loved it so much !!!👍😊
Thank you kindly good sir. 🙂
I’m lucky enough to know you, and that gives me satisfaction and contentment that our lives have crossed path’s with love and joy