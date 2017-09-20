Smushed Peas You Say?

Years ago I sat in a pub. Across the Atlantic from home.
I didn’t know what to order for dinner. The menu was full of things I’d never had.
The man came to take our order and I told him I wasn’t sure what to have.
He dropped his hands to his side and said I learned that when I travel, I need to try at least one thing I’ve never had before. And that I would never get at home. It’s never been a bad decision.
I think of that man every single time I sit in a restaurant in a place I’ve never been.
Today I saw smushed peas on the menu with something I thought looked good. I wasn’t sure the smushed peas looked good. But his oft repeated statement played through my head.
When they arrived hot and aromatic it was the first thing I tried.
And discovered that the serving was not large enough.
And it wasn’t a bad decision.
I’m currently travelling and now I will go try one thing I haven’t tried before. Thanks!
What a great insight, as he gave you, Colleen 🙂
This is so usable for all of us. Thank you for sharing.
good call!
You can spread them on a sandwich as a snack. Yum!
The spice of life is to try something different, well done Colleen.
Smushed peas sounds like something you’d get a retirement home but they are quite yummy. Now if all retirement home food could taste like THAT more people might be more agreeable to going. 😉
It sounds and looks like a better decision than brown gravy on spam for breakfast, MBC, but in the same spirit. Great decision for you!
What a great approach to adventure — am traveling for the next several weeks, to places near and far, and will take this very approach. May well opt for the smushed peas (which I confess sound very enticing!)
That must have been a very tasty decision! 🙂
🙂
When I’m traveling I always love to order things which are the speciality of the place I’m in, which I’ve never had before but only read about, and which I’m not likely to have again. For example, in Sicily I had pasta with lemon and pistachios – who would have thought? It was delicious.
I adore “mushy peas.” One of the English dinners I make…mushy peas and bangers and mash. Usually an autumn favorite hearty meal.
That was great advice to keep. It’s always fun to try some new local foods ! When in Rome….