Sep 24 2017
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

In Her Voice

I sat in the very old place.

I sat with a good number of other people.

Night was falling, it may have already fallen by this moment.

Music was in the air and already my soul was moved and my feet were tapping.

Then she stood up, her long hair, curly, falling past her shoulders.  She stood still, in her long, dark dress.  A light colored, knit of course, scarf around her neck.

At first I thought she was looking at us all.

But I don’t think she was.  She was making soft sounds.  I realized she was self tuning.  Her voice.

Then she began.

Unaccompanied.  And yet….there was something else there.

She sang in a language I could not understand, but I did.

In her voice, in her presence, I experienced music.

It lulled me.

My foot did not tap.

My body swayed, slightly.

And my eyes closed.  I couldn’t open them once they closed-without effort.  No one else was there.

I was alone.

I sat, in this very old place, and I heard, this very old music.

I was startled when she stopped…it felt like the continuum of life stopped short.

It felt intrusive, when I realized other people were still there.

I sat, in this very old place.

And did not want to leave where she had taken me.

 

 

12 thoughts on “In Her Voice

  1. ksbeth says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:22 am

    what an amazing experience. funny, i wrote about singing today, too, with quite a different experience – music is magic.

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Oh Colleen, I’m completely touched. Poetically you’ve musically enchanted me.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:14 am

    I’ve experienced this in the Outer Hebrides. Your sketch is just perfect!

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

    You are an world-class interpreter of the human spirit, MBC. Thank you for sharing this talent with us. ❤

    Reply
  5. Ann Koplow says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Love your voice, Colleen.

    Reply
  6. Louise Foerster says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Lovely, lilting song!

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Reply
  8. Mrs. P says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Breathtakingly and magically interpreted…I’m there with you!

    Reply
  9. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:12 am

    So beautiful!

    Reply
  10. House of Heart says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Take me away! 🙂 I love this.

    Reply
  11. goldenbrodie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Oh, yes, the magic of music…the universal opening for all of us.

    Reply
  12. Infinite Living says:
    September 24, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I feel touched and peaceful at how you create these spaces and experiences that I feel I have been in …though very different scenarios 🙂 …yet I have never attempted to describe them ever …you create them very beautifully …the experience of being immersed and then being so much on my own even when there is a crowd around …even the awareness of the crowd is intrusive as you say 🙂

    Reply

