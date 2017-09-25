Would I Recognize Her

We arrived early, at the cafe in a castle, we had agreed to meet at on-line.
No, it wasn’t a clandestine meeting.
My husband went inside to secure a table in the somewhat busy cafe. I sat outside, at a castle, to wait.
It did not escape me, that I am sitting in a world where castle’s are literally in people’s backyards. And have been for hundreds and hundreds of years. And I am meeting someone I have met “on-line”. The builders of this castle would never even begin to fathom….
I wondered again and again if I would recognize her. I had never met her, after all. We knew each other by our words. Here, on WordPress.
I have seen a picture of her, here and there, but she isn’t fond of pictures of herself. And I am becoming less so. I wondered if she would recognize me from my drawings….
I worry about the world we live in because of ‘on-line’ threats and scams and problems.
But my worries this day were not about those things. I was worried about real people, face to face, interactions. Would I be to her like I am “on-line”. Have I created an accurate image of myself with my words and stories. Or have I used creative license to create a me I’d like to be.
Will the truth of me match up with the image of me.
I did not have any doubts about meeting her. Not one. I just knew. She would be exactly as I read her.
It’s always our self doubts, isn’t it, that worry us more?
There are 3,504 miles between us, give or take a mile or two.
And as I sat there, I wondered about our paths. So far apart. But converging. Right here.
I was facing the entrance. Sitting at a picnic table. She would have to enter in front of me. I was looking at pictures I’d taken on my phone. I looked up. As I looked up, she stepped around the wall. I saw her, and knew her. I smiled. She saw me. She smiled.
She hugged me. Then said “let me hug you again”.
Then we didn’t stop talking or laughing.
Then we made my husband take pictures.
Then I didn’t like any of the pictures.
Then….we had to leave.
I said goodbye to my friend that I really did know all along.
And by the way…..she is really beautiful.
So good to hear, that you had a positive experience by meeting a blogger friend live, Colleen 🙂
It was wonderful Irene. SHE was wonderful. 🙂
I feel sure, that both of you were and are wonderful souls, Colleen 🙂
🙂 🙂
😀
I’m so happy for you, that your meet-up was a wonderful success, and of course it would be. I often wonder whether I’ll ever get to meet-up with any of my wonderful blogger friends, and many are truly the closest of penfriends…. I wonder…..
Haha. As my mum would say ‘When they made you they matched you.’ It was a very special meeting for me too. So glad, like me you put up our lovely photo!
Blogging itself is a joy but the friendships forged, regardless of distance or circumstance, are also very special.
I’m still smiling as I remember our meeting. Enjoy your holiday and thank you both for taking the time to come visit.
Through the now-defunct website VirtualTourist I have met a number of people in real life whom I originally met online. This has always gone well, since we knew a lot about each other already. Thirteen of them even came with me to the opera here in Frankfurt over the years.
Gorgeous Colleen, I was there with you!
So fantastic, romantic and funny and friendly, the online-friendships are, of course, the reality can be different. But who, if not the best internet friends, are worth to be part of your reality? Probably we are afraid that it will not work and then, we will lose the Internet friend aswell? But I guess it works nearly all the time, because you know each other already well. I am glad that the meeting was so wonderful! Have a good holiday!
i so love this, and love your picture, it is perfect. you are both such wonderful people, of course you are the same in person. i loved meeting her too )
You are exactly as I imagined you to be from your drawings! So glad you both enjoyed the meet up.
This is not surprising at all. We reveal so much about ourselves in these writings on WP. I feel like I know these bloggers as well as/ better than “real life” friends that I have had for years. It’s all about authenticity, which is so easy to recognize. Wonderful experience, happy for you both, Colleen. Real photos are not necessary…we have a perfect image of the person we meet here. And that’s a good thing.
I have no doubt about the real you from your words, both of you. What a great photo here, too, MBC!
Your words come to life….
Darn! I wish the picture wasn’t smeared out! So glad your meeting was so wonderful!!