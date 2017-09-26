This Long Room

The smell of this room is perfume to my soul.
The Long Room
Trinity College
Dublin, Ireland
And me and my books.
Together forever.
The worm has found her home of books. Your looking so very cute in your Ireland jacket. I’m on the train again, travelling back to Geelong, after enjoying my niece’s opera show.
Your books deserve to live all over our world, MBC.
You’re living my dream!
I think Wilde, Yeats, McCormack, Joyce and the others would like your books.
What a very classy library. And I agree with the comment above that Wilde et. al. would like your books. 🙂
Perfect. That library smell…captured at childhood, forever in the memory. Cute pic, C.
How marvelous!! It has been a lifelong dream to travel to Ireland…..I hope to follow that dream one day ♥ You look adorable in this pic!!
