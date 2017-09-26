Sep 26 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

This Long Room

The smell of this room is perfume to my soul.

The Long Room

Trinity College

Dublin, Ireland

And me and my books.

Together forever.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “This Long Room

  1. ivors20 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:00 am

    The worm has found her home of books. Your looking so very cute in your Ireland jacket. I’m on the train again, travelling back to Geelong, after enjoying my niece’s opera show.

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Your books deserve to live all over our world, MBC.

    Reply
  3. House of Heart says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:00 am

    You’re living my dream!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I think Wilde, Yeats, McCormack, Joyce and the others would like your books.

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    What a very classy library. And I agree with the comment above that Wilde et. al. would like your books. 🙂

    Reply
  6. vanbytheriver says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Perfect. That library smell…captured at childhood, forever in the memory. Cute pic, C.

    Reply
  7. Robin @The Robin's Nest says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    How marvelous!! It has been a lifelong dream to travel to Ireland…..I hope to follow that dream one day ♥ You look adorable in this pic!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: