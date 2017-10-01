Give me a morning, grey with rain or the light of sun.
With a cup of warmth and comfort at my reach.
Give me places to go and things to do.
Give me good works to complete.
And in my life a heart to love me.
A soul to fill me.
A conscience to guide me.
And at the days end
Give me my cottage, my cabin, my room-
My space to find solace and meditation
On what has been given me.
And what I have given.
ah I wish there were a ‘love’ button 🙂
Thank you so much!!!!
I think all of your “Give Me” wishes have deservedly come true for you….
You are so good to me friend.
You have been blessed with a full life, MBC. And you do so much with it. ❤
Thank you MBM. I think we both take note of that in our lives.
yes, to all of the simple and most important things in life.
Amen Beth.
Beautifully written!!!!
I really think there should be some orange and red spokes emanating from your image, to show the warmth radiating from your words and your very soul!
Beautifully written. Really went to my heart. ❤
This should be in every home ❤❤❤❤❤
Give me a great post, like this one.
