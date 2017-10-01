Oct 01 2017
Give Me

Give me a morning, grey with rain or the light of sun.

With a cup of warmth and comfort at my reach.

Give me places to go and things to do.

Give me good works to complete.

And in my life a heart to love me.

A soul to fill me.

A conscience to guide me.

And at the days end

Give me my cottage, my cabin, my room-

My space to find solace and meditation

On what has been given me.

And what I have given.

  1. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    October 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

    ah I wish there were a ‘love’ button 🙂

  2. ivors20 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I think all of your “Give Me” wishes have deservedly come true for you….

  3. markbialczak says:
    October 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    You have been blessed with a full life, MBC. And you do so much with it. ❤

  4. ksbeth says:
    October 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    yes, to all of the simple and most important things in life.

  5. Jyoti Soni says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Beautifully written!!!!

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I really think there should be some orange and red spokes emanating from your image, to show the warmth radiating from your words and your very soul!

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Beautifully written. Really went to my heart. ❤

  8. tarafaherty says:
    October 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

    This should be in every home ❤❤❤❤❤

  9. Ann Koplow says:
    October 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Give me a great post, like this one.

