Lessons In Going

You spend your entire life in one stance
On one side
Knowing which way to go
Which way to turn.
Then
You go
And find yourself on the other side.
Learning how to adapt
And
Having to go in new directions.
It messes with your brain.
Going against what you know
What you’ve practiced
And knowing how to do something.
Then
Quickly changing to another way of doing something.
It’s important to note
That just when you adjust and feel comfortable
And understand that people can drive on the right side,
They can drive on the left side,
And it works either way,
Vacation ends
And you have to drive on the right side of the road again.
It’s a nice discovery
To know you can drive on either side
And still go forward.
Advertisements
Take care! Some like to race right down the middle.
I have often thought of how it would feel to suddenly be driving on the left hand side of the road instead of the right hand side. It would feel very strange indeed!
This is just how I’ve felt lately, conflicted. I guess that’s on the down side of it.