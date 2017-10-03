Oct 03 2017
I Got Nothin’

But one beat at a time.

And I try to use it to the best of my ability.

Without it

I have nothing

I am nothing.

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    October 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    You’re all heart Colleen. 😍❤️💚😍With a bit of the Irish.

  2. marvel says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    You ´ve got more than the most people. You ´ve got the most important!

  3. ivors20 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    One beat at a time is good, but every day I have one extra beat, and that one beat is for you ….

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    That’s what the world needs now. A lot of good hearted kind people, like you, shining their light. ❤

  5. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Ah you are everything. who just happens to have nothing at the moment.

  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    xoxo

  7. Mark David Goodson says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Lovely poem. The emptiness that fills. I am certainly grieving with you today.

  8. ksbeth says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    and that one beat is mighty. and it is everything.

  9. vanbytheriver says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Simple. Perfect.

  10. Infinite Living says:
    October 3, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Lovely! This post of yours just slowed me down in a very good way.

  11. russtowne says:
    October 3, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Long after your heart stops beating your spirit will live on in many ways, including in the lives and memories of many of the people you’ve touched with your love, kindness, and compassion. Nature abhors waste and your spirit is much too precious an asset to cease to exist when you draw your last breath.

