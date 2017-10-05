Hate is a cancer.
It grows, it feeds on healthy tissue, and by and large will invade and take over.
Hate is a controller.
You can no more control hate within you, than you can control someone else’s hate.
Hate is hostile.
You cannot hate and be reasonable.
Hate is aversion.
You cannot repair or make better using hate as your tool of implementation.
Hate is ugly.
You cannot persuade me to see beauty by spewing anger.
Hate is a contortionist.
I cannot see truth through warped visions.
Hate
Is hate
No matter how you speak it.
Advertisements
Reminds me of a Maya Angelou quote I just read, to paraphrase: hate causes all kinds of problems and never solves anything. Tku for this post.
Oh…..I’m tickled it reminded you of Ms. Angelou!!! I haven’t read much of her, though what I have seen in quotes is beautiful.
Hate is ugly…we have ti fight it!
We do Anie.
yes we do!!!! : )
Is it wrong to hate hate? Now there’s a conundrum!
So true!
Hate is a toxin that poisons ourself. And it is contagious!
Very true. I can’t think of another word that can cause as much discord within me.
forget of hate now, go to the opposite!
unspeakable..well said Colleen
“The enemy is fear. We think it is hate; but it is really fear.” – Mahatma Gandhi
Your post has made me think today Colleen… Thank you 🙏
I want nothing to do with it..hate spreads like a sickness…a sickness that can go with a diagnosis. Your words sure called it out. Thank you.
yes, there is no way around it. it is what it is.