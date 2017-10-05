Hate is a cancer.

It grows, it feeds on healthy tissue, and by and large will invade and take over.

Hate is a controller.

You can no more control hate within you, than you can control someone else’s hate.

Hate is hostile.

You cannot hate and be reasonable.

Hate is aversion.

You cannot repair or make better using hate as your tool of implementation.

Hate is ugly.

You cannot persuade me to see beauty by spewing anger.

Hate is a contortionist.

I cannot see truth through warped visions.

Hate

Is hate

No matter how you speak it.