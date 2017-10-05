Oct 05 2017
No Matter How You Speak It

 

Hate is a cancer.

It grows, it feeds on healthy tissue, and by and large will invade and take over.

Hate is a controller.

You can no more control hate within you, than you can control someone else’s hate.

Hate is hostile.

You cannot hate and be reasonable.

Hate is aversion.

You cannot repair or make better using hate as your tool of implementation.

Hate is ugly.

You cannot persuade me to see beauty by spewing anger.

Hate is a contortionist.

I cannot see truth through warped visions.

Hate

Is hate

No matter how you speak it.

 

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Reminds me of a Maya Angelou quote I just read, to paraphrase: hate causes all kinds of problems and never solves anything. Tku for this post.

  2. marvel says:
    October 5, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Hate is ugly…we have ti fight it!

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Is it wrong to hate hate? Now there’s a conundrum!

  4. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:50 am

    So true!

  5. maljohn2 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Hate is a toxin that poisons ourself. And it is contagious!

  6. Infinite Living says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Very true. I can’t think of another word that can cause as much discord within me.

  7. marvel says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    forget of hate now, go to the opposite!

  8. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    unspeakable..well said Colleen

  9. Val Boyko says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    “The enemy is fear. We think it is hate; but it is really fear.” – Mahatma Gandhi
    Your post has made me think today Colleen… Thank you 🙏

  10. goldenbrodie says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I want nothing to do with it..hate spreads like a sickness…a sickness that can go with a diagnosis. Your words sure called it out. Thank you.

  11. ksbeth says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    yes, there is no way around it. it is what it is.

