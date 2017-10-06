No Energy To Waste

I think I am going to sit here
Quietly
And consider my actions and inactions
Towards my fellow human beings.
Not to see what others have done wrong.
But to see what I might do differently.
My father used to tell us children to “can it!”
When we were acting inappropriately or unseemly.
Part of me wants to scream that right now.
But I haven’t the mental or emotional energy to waste.
I would rather spend what I have
On what I can do.
And on thoughts of others who need to borrow that energy from me.
My silence is action.
Advertisements
That is often the best form of action.
My silence is action.
You end with quiet yet bold power!
This is something I am still in need of so much practice. Silence with no judgment whatsoever …just pure positive presence.
Silence is beautiful action. “Can it” sounds like my mother. Love it. Thanks! 🙂