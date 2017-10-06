No Energy To Waste

I think I am going to sit here

Quietly

And consider my actions and inactions

Towards my fellow human beings.

Not to see what others have done wrong.

But to see what I might do differently.

My father used to tell us children to “can it!”

When we were acting inappropriately or unseemly.

Part of me wants to scream that right now.

But I haven’t the mental or emotional energy to waste.

I would rather spend what I have

On what I can do.

And on thoughts of others who need to borrow that energy from me.

My silence is action.