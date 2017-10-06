Oct 06 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

No Energy To Waste

I think I am going to sit here

Quietly

And consider my actions and inactions

Towards my fellow human beings.

Not to see what others have done wrong.

But to see what I might do differently.

My father used to tell us children to “can it!”

When we were acting inappropriately or unseemly.

Part of me wants to scream that right now.

But I haven’t the mental or emotional energy to waste.

I would rather spend what I have

On what I can do.

And on thoughts of others who need to borrow that energy from me.

My silence is action.

 

 

3 thoughts on “No Energy To Waste

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    That is often the best form of action.

  2. Infinite Living says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    My silence is action.
    You end with quiet yet bold power!
    This is something I am still in need of so much practice. Silence with no judgment whatsoever …just pure positive presence.

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Silence is beautiful action. “Can it” sounds like my mother. Love it. Thanks! 🙂

