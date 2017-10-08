When someone beautiful plants a garden
And all of the flowers grow
It’s the hope of each seed
To be as lovely as the hand that sowed.
For
Gail, The Gardener
More beautiful than any flower that ever grew.
What a lovely post for Gail, the gardener. ❤
Beautiful post!
This is just lovely, sweet and profound! Love this Colleen!
gail will be very happy, thank you for sharing, Colleen!
