Oct 08 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Gardener

When someone beautiful plants a garden

And all of the flowers grow

It’s the hope of each seed

To be as lovely as the hand that sowed.

For

Gail, The Gardener

More beautiful than any flower that ever grew.

4 thoughts on “The Gardener

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 8, 2017 at 11:02 am

    What a lovely post for Gail, the gardener. ❤

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    October 8, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Beautiful post!

  3. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 8, 2017 at 11:20 am

    This is just lovely, sweet and profound! Love this Colleen!

  4. marvel says:
    October 8, 2017 at 11:29 am

    gail will be very happy, thank you for sharing, Colleen!

