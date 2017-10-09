Oct 09 2017
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Journal

Before we set off on these last travels my husband bought for me, a leather journal.

He said he wanted me to write in it.

Here, I laid it down to write and dropped my rucksack at my feet.

I’m standing on the inside wall of a ring fort, called Dun Eochla.

This ring fort stands above the island where my father’s family comes from, and still lives.

It’s likely over 1000 years old.

It occurred to me that my ancestors could very easily have been part of the building of this amazing place.

And did they know that 1000 years later, their family would still be there, and journey to there-from far away places.

And the journal, though I laid it open to where I had been writing…

Flew open in the wind

To empty pages.

Yet to be written.

And I not only wonder, I will write it down, about family yet to be.

And 1000 years more from now,

Will another one of us come here to wonder about me.

And those before.

Who stood at this very spot.  And saw ocean so blue, sky never ending.

What did they think.

I wish,

They had had a journal.

13 thoughts on “The Journal

  1. MichaelStephenWills says:
    October 9, 2017 at 6:33 am

    The mind soars, standing in those places.

    Reply
  2. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    October 9, 2017 at 6:47 am

    ooh I need to move! I went to Ireland a couple of years ago to try and find where my ancestors stood…I don’t like the idea of someone coming to where I now am to get an essence of me!

    Reply
  3. gypsy856 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Remind me to tell you what this post meant to me when we next meet….too long to write, but such an affirmation as I leave today to visit my daddy’s birthplace! Fantastic picture, and beautiful post! See ya my friend.

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Lucky you for the journal now, MBC. Lucky generations to come for your journal then.

    Reply
  5. Ilakkiyaa says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Beautiful writing as always.. and the lovely snap complements it perfectly. 😃

    Reply
  6. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I love an empty journal such a rush the first time you open it. It fair beckons, nay, begs to feel the tip of pen to give it literary sustenance Wow!

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 9, 2017 at 9:16 am

    What a lovely place and such a wonderful post. 🙂

    Reply
  8. vanbytheriver says:
    October 9, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Years ago, had a childhood diary. Somehow, it disappeared. But a journal…so wonderful. And yes, I wish we had more written word from those ancestors. Keep writing, C.

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    October 9, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I reckon their story is written in the very stones beneath your journal. Their hands have quarried them, stacked them, built with them, and rebuilt many times. Listen to their tales as the wind blows through them.

    Reply
  10. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 9, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I love this, thoughts of the cycle of life and people before and after us. So glad you had that journal!

    Reply
  11. Marissa Bergen says:
    October 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    What a great gift!

    Reply
  12. moonwatcher51 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Gathering for Canadian Thanksgiving, watching the little ones play at our feet, I could see snatches of family who have left their mark on our hearts and in the blood flowing in these little people. Lovely post Colleen.

    Reply
  13. marvel says:
    October 9, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Oh yes, what a beautiful present. A wonderful image, to leave your thoughts for the next generations! And you’ve again left something Coleen, not in the Jounal, but here!

    Reply

