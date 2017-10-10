Oct 10 2017
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

A Servant’s Heart

In describing another person to me someone used the expression “she has a servant’s heart”.

In my silent moments since, I haven’t stopped reflecting, on how very beautiful and humble that kind of heart must be.

6 thoughts on “A Servant’s Heart

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:36 am

    So true. Having a servant’s heart means that person has a beautiful heart!

  2. Louise Foerster says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Am so intrigued with that description, imagining the person it describes!

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    October 10, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Would that we could all share that trait. The world would be so much richer a place.

  4. vanbytheriver says:
    October 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    That would be the ultimate compliment.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    That would be a very benevolent heart. ❤

  6. russtowne says:
    October 10, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I thought the same thing when I read your title to this post.

