In describing another person to me someone used the expression “she has a servant’s heart”.
In my silent moments since, I haven’t stopped reflecting, on how very beautiful and humble that kind of heart must be.
So true. Having a servant’s heart means that person has a beautiful heart!
Am so intrigued with that description, imagining the person it describes!
Would that we could all share that trait. The world would be so much richer a place.
That would be the ultimate compliment.
That would be a very benevolent heart. ❤
I thought the same thing when I read your title to this post.