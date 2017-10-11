Oct 11 2017
1 Comment
Chatter Master

Planted

There are some things we plant

We will never see fully grow into their own.

Complete.

And stunning.

Plant.

Nurture.

And imagine.

One thought on “Planted

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:50 am

    The joy of gardening, planting and nurturing Mother Earth’s wondrous gifts, and watching them grow and mature is truly the essence of what life is all about. “Imagine” if that’s the way we were !!

