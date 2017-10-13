Oct 13 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When Bedtime Ends

There’s still that moment.  Ever brief.  Ever fleeting.  Ever present.

It’s night time.

The air, the sky, the world is darkening.

And I think bedtime for the kids.

It’s been a few years since I’ve had to put my kids to bed.  It’s been a few years since I got to put my kids to bed.  Since I sometimes rushed through the work day, grocery shopping, cooked the dinner, did the dishes, yelled for showers, get the homework done before any TV time.   Unsolved Mysteries.  Little House on The Prairie reruns.  Friends. Roseanne.  Or the VCR running “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” or Betty Boop.   A snack with a show every night.

Reading of Fraggle Rock.  Prayers said.  Amazing Grace sung, poorly but lovingly.

Kids to bed.

Maybe a chance to sit down, fold some laundry while I watch a show on my own.  Sneak a snack I hid from the kids.  Get my stuff ready for work tomorrow.

Do it all over again.  Endlessly.

It seemed.

But it did.

End.

And that moment is never the same.

That moment when bed time ends.

8 thoughts on “When Bedtime Ends

  1. 2gatherstones says:
    October 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Profoundly true

    Reply
  2. tarafaherty says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:09 am

    As with all good things 😔

    Reply
  3. ivors20 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It’s midnight here, bedtime, before I turn into a pumpkin head. My dreamtime beckons, and after reading your lovely post, I think to myself, I’ve missed out on a lot of those moments you beautifully describe. Good night my friend.

    Reply
  4. vanbytheriver says:
    October 13, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I miss that sweet time. This brought a few tears. Thanks.

    Reply
  5. goldenbrodie says:
    October 13, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I made a big sigh when I read your last words. Bedtime was a special calm time. Now that all have grown, even the grandchildren to young adults…when I go to bed I say to myself…it’s late and I think they are all in their beds sleeping safely. This gives me peace. Loved your post.

    Reply
  6. russtowne says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I love this post! It touched this parent of grownup kids who now have their own children and bedtime traditions.

    Reply
  7. meditatingmummy says:
    October 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    As a parent who has bedtime rituals and sending off for showers, helping edit essays, preparing lunches for the next day and making sure my work is ready to go, I sometimes long for that time where I got to read more than 2 pages before I am asleep with the book in my hand. After reading your post Colleen, I will remind myself to cherish the time because it is over in a blink and I know I will miss it.

    Reply

