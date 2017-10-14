Oct 14 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Where I Was

 

There are places I’ve been

Where I still am.

Imprinted.

 

 

2 thoughts on “Where I Was

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 4:39 am

    Holiday memories are your special treasures forever …..

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    October 14, 2017 at 6:22 am

    and they are a part of you forever.

    Reply

