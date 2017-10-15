Some people relax
With scotch on the rocks
Or sitting by the beach
Or meditating.
I just need paper and pen.
Haha, Colleen, I must be doubly relaxed, as I double-up on both potions of relaxation, and I’m saturating myself with more music from David Francey. https://youtu.be/I4aHefrIC8s
paper and pen are magic.
