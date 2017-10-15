Oct 15 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Paper and Pen

Some people relax

With scotch on the rocks

Or sitting by the beach

Or meditating.

I just need paper and pen.

2 thoughts on “Paper and Pen

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Haha, Colleen, I must be doubly relaxed, as I double-up on both potions of relaxation, and I’m saturating myself with more music from David Francey. https://youtu.be/I4aHefrIC8s

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:53 am

    paper and pen are magic.

    Reply

