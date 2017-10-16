The Every Day Run Of The Mill Kind Of Hero

Not all of us are meant to be heroes. The, wear-a-cape-save-your-life-super-human-crusading-life-form, hero.

Some people are just….average.

People who get up and go to work, moan about how tired they are, roll their eyes at the ridiculous of the world who is bigger than they are, plod through a Monday to get to the weekend kind of average human.

Like most of us.

But don’t be fooled.

Or miss the things that the average run of the mill human does.

That makes a difference….to someone.

That person who answers the phone while they’re in the grocery store and as a result adds two more stops to their list of errands to pick up something for the neighbor who broke their leg and can’t drive for two more weeks.

That person who makes a point of smiling, every day, at that one person who never smiles.

That person who volunteers to coach the kid’s team even though that person has never played that sport in their entire life.

That person who spends extra time at work, showing someone else how to do what it is they need to know how to do, so they don’t lose their job.

That person who goes to their friend’s house to help them with homework night after night because the struggle is getting their friend down. And they want to see their friend succeed.

That person who reaches out, reaches across, reaches down, reaches up-to reach someone.

That person who sees someone down, leans against the wall, slides down to sit with. And that’s all.

That person who has judgment screaming through their head, keeps their mouth shut, and accepts that none of us are perfect.

That person who answers the phone in the middle of the night because the other person needs to be heard.

For the most part, we’ve been one of these people at one time or another.

Our heroics aren’t measured or noted or kept track of.

But that doesn’t mean they did not happen.

And it certainly doesn’t lessen the value.