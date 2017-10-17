Oct 17 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Heard It

I saw a man cry today.

No matter what his words or his actions

His tears told me more than he could ever say.

I heard his heart in the escape of that cry.

7 thoughts on “I Heard It

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:49 am

    A heart that cries, is like no other cry……. Don’t listen in over this way…. although I happily admit to crying at the drop of a hat… !!

    Reply
  2. russtowne says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:45 am

    May his be healing tears that wash away pain and sorrow so he can once again see all the beauty the world has to offer.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:19 am

    tears are a powerful way that the heart speaks its truth

    Reply

