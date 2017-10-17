I Heard It

I saw a man cry today.
No matter what his words or his actions
His tears told me more than he could ever say.
I heard his heart in the escape of that cry.
A heart that cries, is like no other cry……. Don’t listen in over this way…. although I happily admit to crying at the drop of a hat… !!
Tears are a great way of communication. I respect them Ivor. 🙂
Yes I know… you’re so kind.
May his be healing tears that wash away pain and sorrow so he can once again see all the beauty the world has to offer.
What a beautiful thought for him Russ. Thank you.
tears are a powerful way that the heart speaks its truth
They speak quietly, or messy, controlled or uncontrolled.