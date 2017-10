I woke up in the dark.

Left home.

To travel out.

I drove into that dark.

And found

The moon smiling down on me.

I drove to the smile

Because it beckoned me.

Truthfully I had to leave the house early for a 7 am dentist appointment in another town. The road happened to drive nearly directly to the moon.

And I found it a pleasant drive.

What with the moon smiling down at me the entire way.