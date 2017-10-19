Abstraction

Ever catch yourself studying the inside of your head…
I try not to ; )
Inside my head are lots of landmines, booby traps, rat holes, and quicksand. They have many names, including guilt, judging others, anger, disappointment, jealousy, expectations, arrogance, shame, envy, and unworthiness. You are indeed blessed to be able to study the inside of your head without triggering such things, Colleen. Inside my head is often not a fun place to be. That’s one of many reasons my focus is to stay within my heart as much as possible.
Yes, inside the heart is where we find grace.
yep, but i can’t always see in there )
Yep, I’m always in there…. However, these days, I open my blog site, and realize the inside of my head, is just the same as everyone else’s bed…… and there’s no need to look inside everyone else’s sheds….
Constantly. sigh….
Why, yes, MBC. Yes, I do.
Yup 🙂
All the time, and I’m pleased with what I find!
