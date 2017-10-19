Oct 19 2017
Abstraction

Ever catch yourself studying the inside of your head…

  1. rugby843 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I try not to ; )

  2. russtowne says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Inside my head are lots of landmines, booby traps, rat holes, and quicksand. They have many names, including guilt, judging others, anger, disappointment, jealousy, expectations, arrogance, shame, envy, and unworthiness. You are indeed blessed to be able to study the inside of your head without triggering such things, Colleen. Inside my head is often not a fun place to be. That’s one of many reasons my focus is to stay within my heart as much as possible.

  3. jjinz says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Yes, inside the heart is where we find grace.

  4. ksbeth says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:39 am

    yep, but i can’t always see in there )

  5. ivors20 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:58 am

    Yep, I’m always in there…. However, these days, I open my blog site, and realize the inside of my head, is just the same as everyone else’s bed…… and there’s no need to look inside everyone else’s sheds….

  6. vanbytheriver says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Constantly. sigh….

  7. markbialczak says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Why, yes, MBC. Yes, I do.

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Yup 🙂

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:33 am

    All the time, and I’m pleased with what I find!

