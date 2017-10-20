Oct 20 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

In Our Differences

Sometimes I find myself staring at…you.

In our differences I find something to look at.  To ask questions about.  To be intrigued about.

Is it rude?  To be intrigued?  To see and notice our differences?

Is it considered discrimination if I recognize that you don’t look like I do?   Or act like I do?  Or think like I do?

Should I be ashamed that because you are different than I am, I want to look, see, learn and understand.  And appreciate.

Will your skin color make me look at you?   Maybe.

Will piercings in your face make me look at you?  Maybe.

Will the shape of your eyes make me look at you?  Maybe.

Will your age make me look at you?  Maybe.

Will the people you are with make me look at you?  Maybe.

Will the clothing you wear make me look at you?  Maybe.

I don’t look to be rude.  I look to see you.  Catch your eye.  Smile, and share the same space in our passing moment in this world.  When I pass people I speak, I look at them, and hope they return the glance.  I hope I pass someone who sees my spiky silver black hair and thinks….something.

How horrible it would be, how horrible it is, if we didn’t notice one another.   To be so different and yet go unseen.  If we didn’t (don’t) appreciate our differences.

Is the world satisfied with one kind of flower?

Even in our similarities none of us is the same.

I look at you because you are different.

I see you because you aren’t like me.    If you were like me, it would make my world dull and boring and I likely wouldn’t pay attention.

I mean no harm being different than you.

And I mean no harm noticing your differences from me.

Take my glance at you as my acceptance and my appreciation of the color and beauty, and difference, you bring to this world.

I would rather look, and wonder, than not notice you.   Your difference attracts my eye, your behavior attracts my attention, your communication of thoughts and ideas attracts my curiosity.  Your acceptance of my differences, and the sharing of our differences, makes us compatible.

And being compatible means we exist together.   Differently.

 

8 thoughts on “In Our Differences

  1. emotionsoflife2016 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Interesting approach at looking at our differences.

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Reblogged this on Peter's pondering and commented:
    A perfect dialogue on diversity. On my morning walk I talk to, and look at, everyone I encounter. Some speak, some avoid my gaze. THIS is why I do it. I just do not have the wise words of Colleen to explain.

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Brilliant. I wish you would send it to every newspaper in the U.S. No, make that the world. This is the difference between civility/sanity and hatred/insanity. ❤

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Well said!!

    Reply
  5. Feelings and Freedom says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    What a great post! I loved the way you highlighted the compatibility in difference.

    Reply
  6. goldenbrodie says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

    These are words of wisdom…words of the sage…wish the world could embrace these understandings. This is a keeper for me.

    Reply
  7. anie says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:55 am

    This is wonderful, feeling like this Colleen! To look, see, learn and understand. And appreciate. This shows interest and make an opinion, which is important to know other people. The world is beautiful in it’s differences. colorful like a rainbow.

    Reply
  8. iamanavidreaderblog says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    #tolerance
    #kindness
    #acceptance

    Reply

