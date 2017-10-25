Oct 25 2017
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Placing My Order

I nearly ran in the door and past the counter.  Grinning at him as I passed.  When I came back out he was still standing in the same place.  At his station.  Ready to serve.

Him:  how are you today?  (Big Smile)

Me:  I’m doing great, how about you?  (Big Smile)

Him:  I’m doing awesome.  Thanks.

Me:  You’re welcome

Him:  I LIKE YOU!

Me:  Why, I like you too!

Him:  I like you being so positive.

Me:  Well, it’s the best way to be isn’t it?

Him:  (Serious face) I wasn’t like this until my father died.  After he died it got me to thinking.  And I rethought a lot of things.  I changed a lot.  After he died.

Me:  What a great way to pay tribute to your father.

Him:  He was an amazing man.  I loved him.

Me:  You’ve given him an incredible gift.  What an honor.

All of this before I ordered my ice cream.

And no one, not a single person in line behind me, sighed, looked impatient, or left for another line.

 

13 thoughts on “Placing My Order

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

    I think Ivor the Plumber could be a happy ice-cream server, I like being chatty and happy with my clients.

    Reply
  2. Ocean Bream says:
    October 25, 2017 at 2:07 am

    I really really love this. The world seems emptied of such gifts – but you really have to bring them out in people and I think you do that, Colleen.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    October 25, 2017 at 5:06 am

    this is so wonderful –

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    October 25, 2017 at 5:45 am

    thank you colleen, always nice to see how you motivate people to be happy. Life is too short to keep thinking.

    Reply
  5. Joan E Wilder says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    What a nice story – comforting… 🙂

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    That’s a happy moment to be treasured, MBC, when everybody got it and admired it.

    Reply
  7. goldenbrodie says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Thanks for sharing a positive moment. The world is so much better that many think. Hope you enjoyed your ice cream.

    Reply
  8. vanbytheriver says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Quite a moment. And no one complained about the wait.

    Reply
  9. utesmile says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Great conversation, and the guy needed it.

    Reply
  10. Priceless Joy says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Because that was a positive and heart touching conversation to hear!

    Reply
  11. Peter's pondering says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Fantastic recounting and it brought a smile to my face. Thank you to the ice cream seller, and consumer!

    Reply
  12. Jesska says:
    October 25, 2017 at 11:10 am

    🙂 🙂 🙂

    Reply
  13. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Wonderful ❤

    Reply

