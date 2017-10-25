Placing My Order

I nearly ran in the door and past the counter. Grinning at him as I passed. When I came back out he was still standing in the same place. At his station. Ready to serve.

Him: how are you today? (Big Smile)

Me: I’m doing great, how about you? (Big Smile)

Him: I’m doing awesome. Thanks.

Me: You’re welcome

Him: I LIKE YOU!

Me: Why, I like you too!

Him: I like you being so positive.

Me: Well, it’s the best way to be isn’t it?

Him: (Serious face) I wasn’t like this until my father died. After he died it got me to thinking. And I rethought a lot of things. I changed a lot. After he died.

Me: What a great way to pay tribute to your father.

Him: He was an amazing man. I loved him.

Me: You’ve given him an incredible gift. What an honor.

All of this before I ordered my ice cream.

And no one, not a single person in line behind me, sighed, looked impatient, or left for another line.