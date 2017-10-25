Placing My Order

I nearly ran in the door and past the counter. Grinning at him as I passed. When I came back out he was still standing in the same place. At his station. Ready to serve.
Him: how are you today? (Big Smile)
Me: I’m doing great, how about you? (Big Smile)
Him: I’m doing awesome. Thanks.
Me: You’re welcome
Him: I LIKE YOU!
Me: Why, I like you too!
Him: I like you being so positive.
Me: Well, it’s the best way to be isn’t it?
Him: (Serious face) I wasn’t like this until my father died. After he died it got me to thinking. And I rethought a lot of things. I changed a lot. After he died.
Me: What a great way to pay tribute to your father.
Him: He was an amazing man. I loved him.
Me: You’ve given him an incredible gift. What an honor.
All of this before I ordered my ice cream.
And no one, not a single person in line behind me, sighed, looked impatient, or left for another line.
I think Ivor the Plumber could be a happy ice-cream server, I like being chatty and happy with my clients.
I really really love this. The world seems emptied of such gifts – but you really have to bring them out in people and I think you do that, Colleen.
this is so wonderful –
thank you colleen, always nice to see how you motivate people to be happy. Life is too short to keep thinking.
What a nice story – comforting… 🙂
That’s a happy moment to be treasured, MBC, when everybody got it and admired it.
Thanks for sharing a positive moment. The world is so much better that many think. Hope you enjoyed your ice cream.
Quite a moment. And no one complained about the wait.
Great conversation, and the guy needed it.
Because that was a positive and heart touching conversation to hear!
Fantastic recounting and it brought a smile to my face. Thank you to the ice cream seller, and consumer!
🙂 🙂 🙂
Wonderful ❤