Oct 26 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Days Like This

Some days are like this.

I don’t know if I’m falling

Or floating.

 

2 thoughts on “Days Like This

  1. Ocean Bream says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I know those days quite well!

    Reply
  2. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:54 am

    So true. 🙂

    Reply

