Oct 27 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Round Again

Sigh.

A little Ireland revisit.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Round Again

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Haha, I think your blood is turning green……. with a dash of envy xx

    Reply
  2. Ocean Bream says:
    October 27, 2017 at 4:04 am

    I love your art, Colleen. It’s beautiful.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    October 27, 2017 at 4:52 am

    thanks, i needed it. once there, it’s never out of your blood, is it?

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:20 am

    a beautiful picture Colleen and post. Why “sight”. It is so warm and tender. The plant hugs the tower and holds it firmly. I think it’s beautiful!

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:06 am

    I can see you waving out of the top window!

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Your memories are quite lovely, MBC. Sigh, indeed.

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Lovely memory. 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: