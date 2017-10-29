Oct 29 2017
By Chatter Master

The Wisdom To Know

Sometimes it’s okay to just get out of the way.

 One can be as stubborn as one wants.

But ought to have the wisdom to know….when to not be a dumbass.

😂

21 thoughts on “The Wisdom To Know

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Hahahahaha! So true!

    Reply
  2. Mrs. P says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    OMG, yes! ❤

    Reply
  3. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Love the picture you chose to get your point across for this post. 🙂

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Very true and oh so well portrayed. 🙂

    Reply
  5. Marissa Bergen says:
    October 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Confucius say don’t be a dumbass!

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    wise words, great illustration, bad shooter!

    Reply
  7. ksbeth says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    sometimes, we just are -)

    Reply
  8. anie says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I´m good in beeing both.

    Reply
  9. vanbytheriver says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Amen to that.

    Reply
  10. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    haha so true and wise

    Reply
  11. Infinite Living says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Hahaha LOL …absolutely true, your illustration makes it fun!

    Reply

