Frustration = Adrenaline = Energy = At least my house gets a good cleaning.
Frustration.
We all get it.
We all give it.
Advertisements
Frustration = Adrenaline = Energy = At least my house gets a good cleaning.
Frustration.
We all get it.
We all give it.
I think I’ll be in for one those days tomorrow morning, nothings been done since My Lily started to be unwell last week…. time to freshen up the little abode……
I understand. I’ve always said that my house was the messiest when I was happy. I clean to relieve stress.
Your comment made me realize I am probably the same 🙂
There are a lot of us out here.
Guilty M’lud!
Coffee’s on!
Hahaha, I was just thinking that this morning, messy house, happy mind.
For sure!