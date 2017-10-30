Oct 30 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Spinning

Frustration = Adrenaline = Energy = At least my house gets a good cleaning.

Frustration.

We all get it.

We all give it.

Spinning

  1. ivors20 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I think I’ll be in for one those days tomorrow morning, nothings been done since My Lily started to be unwell last week…. time to freshen up the little abode……

  2. vanbytheriver says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I understand. I’ve always said that my house was the messiest when I was happy. I clean to relieve stress.

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Guilty M’lud!

  4. moonwatcher51 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Coffee’s on!

  5. crowdedmind says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Hahaha, I was just thinking that this morning, messy house, happy mind.

  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    October 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    For sure!

