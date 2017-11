I am as insignificant as the star in the sky.

I am as significant as a star in the sky.

I am small.

I am large.

I am right.

I am wrong.

I am wonder.

I am wondered about.

I am known.

I am unknown.

I look up.

I am looked down upon.

I am.

You are.

It’s glorious.

It’s frightening.

Our existence.

As significant as.