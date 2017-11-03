Nov 03 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Fault Lines

The world might not always feel it

But don’t you sometimes feel something shift?

 Internal fault lines

Exist.

Expect quakes.

Fault Lines

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I think you’ve just invented the personal hover lawn! Looks like fun.

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I hope I don’t quake today! LOL!

