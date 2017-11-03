The world might not always feel it
But don’t you sometimes feel something shift?
Internal fault lines
Exist.
Expect quakes.
I think you’ve just invented the personal hover lawn! Looks like fun.
Ha! That would be interesting. I would pitch a tent and hover all over the place!
I hope I don’t quake today! LOL!
Ha! Let me know if you do Priceless! 🙂
